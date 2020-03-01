hailey-bieber-goes-out-to-dinner-with-husband-justin-to-rejoice-his-birthday

Hailey Bieber wraps up in a black cardigan for a supper day out with husband Justin Bieber on Saturday afternoon (February 29) in Los Angeles.

The lovable couple arrived alongside one another for a supper out at Pecorino to rejoice Justin‘s 26th birthday, which is right now (March one)!

Earlier in the day, Hailey was observed out with Kendall Jenner for a very little retail treatment.

The evening before, Hailey was a visitor on The Tonight Exhibit, where she opened up about her and Justin‘s appreciate tale.

Hailey shared that she was “nowhere was there a believed that I was like, ‘Yeah, he in all probability has a crush on me.’ I did not — that was not the scenario at all. We just were being hanging and [now] that is my whole partner. It is absurd.”