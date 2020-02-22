[hailey-bieber-last-but-not-least-gets-to-be-justin-bieber’s-‘one-much-less-lonely-girl’-at-their-wedding-ceremony]

We are looking at far more of Justin and Hailey Bieber‘s wedding day, many thanks to his Seasons YouTube documentary!

In the most current episode. “The Marriage ceremony: Formally Mr. & Mrs. Bieber”, the 25-yr-aged singer took fans inside their ceremony and reception.

At the reception, Justin went on phase and executed for their good friends and loved ones, and realized that Hailey by no means bought to be a “One Fewer Lonely Girl” female.

If you didn’t know, through Justin‘s concerts, he would pick out a enthusiast to appear on stage and he would then serenade her with the music from his My World album.

“I was giddy as if it was definitely going on on phase,” Hailey said about the minute. “It was just so silly and lovable.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/G-4tJ63X5vo" width="500"></noscript>