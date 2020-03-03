hailey-bieber-smells-like-this-pop-star,-in-accordance-to-justin-bieber

Hailey Bieber makes a solo espresso run on Monday (March 2) in Los Angeles.

The 23-yr-aged design wore a white tank, blue jeans, black boots and a prolonged black coat for her outing.

Photos: Test out the latest pictures of Hailey Bieber

Hailey‘s husband Justin Bieber just lately opened up about the few with some burning queries on The Ellen Exhibit.

1 of things Ellen questioned was, “Hailey Bieber smells like?”

“She smells like Ariana Grande‘s perfume. She smells fantastic. It’s a great smell. It’s flowery, and fruity, and it’s excellent,” he mentioned.

Ariana even responded by sharing the clip on her Instagram and producing, “i kno das appropriate 😎”