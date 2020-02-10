Hailey Bieber stunned Oscars after the party in Versace Couture’s transparent dress

If you are wondering why Hailey Bieber wasn’t at the 2020 Oscars (other than the fact that she’s not an actress) it was probably because she needed this time to prepare for her gorgeous appearance at the Vanity Fair After Party.

The supermodel turned its heads in a sheer black dress that somehow flaunted everything while covering everything that needed to be covered.

Bieber (formerly Baldwin) has arrived at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, which is being organized by Radhika Jonesand immediately turned heads.

Her statement dress, designed by Versace Couture, contained a ton of lace that looked like it was sewn directly onto her perfect model body. Hailey left her underwear at home and absolutely nailed the combination of lace, pearls and a thigh-high slit that would absolutely show someone else’s intimate area.

But in true Hailey Bieber fashion, she took it off and managed to look as hot as ever. The sheer black dress is a total mood and we can not help but stand.

She paired the dress with a simple pair of Jimmy Choo shoes and simple Tiffany & Co jewelry that is probably worth more than my whole life.

For makeup and hair, Hailey kept it simple and chic, combining it with a soft makeup look and a cute bob that will make you cut your hair off.

Even though she looked so, yummy, she came to the event without her husband Justin Bieber, but it is unclear whether he will arrive later. However, this shouldn’t raise red flags as Hailey recently opened their relationship and it sounds stronger than ever.

The whirlwind romance started when they were teenagers, but after a few years of separation, the two were engaged and married within three months.

“Of course it took work and it was worth it for both of us, but it was worth it,” she said Elle Magazine, “He is an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one but him I would have wanted to spend my life with. So I’m lucky.”

From her baby pink moment at last year’s Met Gala to this sultry black number, there’s nothing that Hailey Bieber can’t do. This woman is a force to be reckoned with.

