Hailstones the size of a golf ball provide relief on the Victorian fires

Melbourne got a blow when a hail the size of golf balls hit the city this afternoon, while the rain on Victoria’s fire pit provided relief.

The meteorology office has warned residents to stay inside because the “very dangerous storm” hits the city center with a huge hail that arrives around 4:00 p.m.

Hail up to 5 cm in diameter has been reported, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Hail and heavy rain lashed Melbourne this afternoon. (9News) Dangerous hailstones have damaged cars. (9Nachrichten)

Harmful winds, heavy rains and huge hailstones create dangerous conditions and the potential for flash floods, with Melbourne’s eastern and southeastern suburbs being hardest hit.

A couple were taken to the hospital for examination after a large branch fell on his car when they drove home from lunch on Bulleen Road in Bulleen this afternoon.

The car had to be towed, the bonnet had to be crushed and the windscreen had to be completely broken.

The incident was one of dozens of reports that cars were damaged during the violent storm.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued for much of Victoria, which included all regions of Northern Country, North Central, North East, West and South Gippslands and parts of Central and East Gippslands.

Mount Wellington in the Alpine region of Victoria received 22 mm of rainfall in just 30 minutes.

The state emergency service advises residents to secure loose garden furniture, umbrellas and trampolines and to move cars inside or outside trees.