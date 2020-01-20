Hailstorms shattered Australia’s southeast

A heavy thunderstorm has hit NSW after wreaking havoc in Australia’s capital today.

Canberra was hit by huge hailstones this morning when a dangerous supercell was moving along the southeast.

Photos showed the chaotic scenes when trees fell, windows smashed, people took cover, and the lawns in Parliament House were covered with ice the size of golf balls.

Storm system meets NSW

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that several storm cells move over NSW, which can create harmful, destructive winds, pouring rain, dangerous surf, and the same large hailstones that Canberra has lashed in some areas.

Hail has already started to settle southwest of Sydney, hitting Campbelltown, Gregory Hills and Oran Park.

Coastal areas, including regions between Newcastle North and the border between New South Wales and Victoria, are also affected.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the southwestern slopes and parts of the southern plateaus, the midwestern slopes and plains, the Riverina, the lower west and the regions of the Snowy Mountains.

Areas hit by heavy storms this afternoon include Wagga Wagga, Albury, West Wyalong, Griffith, Narrandera, and Tumbarumba, which was hit by the bushfire.

There are also complete fire bans for parts of the state with strong winds that are expected to accompany the storms.

Large hailstones are pattering in Campbelltown and other parts southwest of Sydney. (Gail Eckford)

Wild weather to beat Victoria

Regions in the north and northeast are most at risk this afternoon.

It had already rained heavily at times, and between 8 and 9 a.m. in Bloomfield Park Everton south of Albury fell 27 mm an hour.

Earlier, the emergency services minister, Lisa Neville, warned that some areas damaged by bush fires were affected

“We will see some potential flash floods and severe thunderstorms, including some damaged fireplaces, over the next few days,” she said.

Yesterday Melbourne and regional areas were smashed with hailstones the size of tennis balls.

There are severe weather warnings in the Northern Country, North Central, North East, West and South Gippsland regions and in parts of Central and East Gippsland.

Further rains are expected in Queensland

Southeastern Queensland will also bear the brunt of today’s severe weather warnings after massive rains in parts of the state caused flash floods over the weekend.

Storms are forecast for the southeast of the state after up to 350 mm of rain fell on Saturday and Sunday in some areas.

Brisbane was able to see up to 30 mm of rain today, the weather bureau said after heavy falls caused flash floods, blocked major roads and caused delays.

While the storms could pose a threat to many areas, the mass rain provided some relief to the regions affected by the drought.

The small Nerang Dam in the Gold Coast hinterland is almost full after the weekend drenched. Seqwater registered 96 percent of the dam after the weekend, after 72.5 percent on Friday.

The Leslie Harrison Dam near Warwick is nearly 60 percent, after 53.9 percent, according to Seqwater.

The Movie World parking lot on the Gold Coast was completely flooded at the weekend. (Michelle Hill)

How the rest of the country does justice

Showers in the Adelaide Hills in South Australia continue after a wet weekend in the state. However, these showers should subside later in the evening.

Possible thunderstorms are forecast to the east of Mount Lofty Ranges, with the Riverland region later moderately striking south.

Large parts of Tasmania are also facing a wet week with a chance of rain and wet weather and heavy clouds, which are likely to prevail by the weekend.

Canberra was smashed by a huge hailstorm. (ACT-ESA) Parliament building in Canberra. (AAP) A tree on Northbourne Avenue, north of Canberra. (9News / Harry Frost)

The country’s top end is also expected to get monsoon weather this week, with west winds over the Timor Sea bringing showers and thunderstorms to the north and west.

While most of Western Australia today has warm temperatures in the mid to high 1930s, the regions of Kimberley, Northwest Gascoyne and Pilbara are predicted to have thunderstorms later.