haim-announce-new-album-‘women-in-new-music-pt.-iii’-and-share-artwork-by-paul-thomas-anderson

Haim have introduced whole information of their third album, ‘Women In Songs Pt. III’

It comes after the LA sisters shared an acronym of the album’s title and questioned followers to guess its identify yesterday (March one).

Study a lot more: The Large Study – Haim: “The mantra of this record is all about being fearless”

The new album, which follows 2017’s ‘Something To Notify You’, will appear out on April 24, and arrives total with artwork from the band’s frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson.

‘Women In New music Pt. III’ is made by Danielle Haim, Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Reichstad – watch its artwork under.

purchase up. our new album Girls In Songs Pt.III out four/24/20. deal with shot by PTA. manufactured by d, @matsor and @arielrechtshaid “the steps” out tomorrow. https://t.co/MtFJ9e6kK3 pic.twitter.com/lD4WYNvvCz — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) March two, 2020

The trio made their comeback past summer months with one ‘Summer Girl’ and have since shared two further more singles from the album – ‘Now I’m In It’ and ‘Hallelujah’.

Talking about their new album in a new NME Big Read through job interview, the sisters reported “the mantra of this document is all about getting fearless.

“I experience like there are so lots of occasions when there’s that voice in your head heading. ‘Be terrified, be fearful, halt, halt, end,’ and with this file, we have shut that thing off so if one particular of us is like that, I have two sisters who say, ‘Keep going’.”

Haim have been announced for a handful of 2020 European festivals this summer, headlining Latitude as well as becoming on the bill for Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Denmark’s Roskilde and more.

At the finish of last calendar year, the band shared an psychological new online video for ‘Hallelujah’ which showcased Charli XCX, Emma Stone and far more.