haim-ask-enthusiasts-to-guess-title-of-new-album

Haim have requested supporters to guess the title of their new album forward of its reveal tomorrow (March two).

The L.A. sisters designed their return last calendar year with the sunkissed one, ‘Summer Girl‘. It marked their initially launch because the 2017 album, ‘Something To Explain to You‘.

They have considering the fact that released the singles ‘Now I’m In It’ and the emotive, stripped-back again ballad, ‘Hallelujah’, as perfectly as a include of Leonard Cohen’s ‘If It Be Your Will’.

Now, Haim are finding all set to announce the title of their much expected 3rd album and they’re providing followers the opportunity to guess it in exchange for some prizes.

Sharing a picture of Danielle on the band’s Instagram carrying a t-shirt that reads, “WIMPIII,” they request, “what’s the identify of our third album?” prior to incorporating, “winner will get this shirt. reply coming tomorrow 🌭 p.s. if you make us giggle a shirt might occur your way too.”

See the article under:

In the meantime, Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes and Haim have all been verified for Roskilde Pageant 2020.

The Danish competition, which is staging its 50th version in 2020, will operate this summer season from June 27 – July 4, with the four major times of songs falling among July 1-four.

The comprehensive line-up for Roskilde 2020 has been introduced nowadays (February 27), with Lamar and The Strokes signing up for formerly verified headliners Taylor Swift and Tyler, the Creator in topping the bill.