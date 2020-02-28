haines-city-person-accused-of-raping-two-teen-girls

HAINES City, Fla. (WFLA) – A 38-year-outdated man is accused of raping two 15-calendar year-old ladies at his home in Haines Town, police said.

Joshua Tyler Ayers was arrested for 20 counts of custodial sexual battery and one count of sexual battery, an arrest report states.

In accordance to police, the girls had arranged to have a sleepover at Ayers’ home in advance of a vacation to Legoland on Jan. 9. Law enforcement explained Ayers picked up a single of the victims from Alachua County and drove her to his home in Haines City, the place the other sufferer was waiting.

Two days afterwards, he sexually battered both equally victims at the household, police said.

The mom of one of the victims noted the incident to the police on Thursday. A person of the victims informed police she was battered by Ayers about 20 periods, according to the arrest report.

Law enforcement did not say how Ayers knew the victims, but the crime of custodial sexual battery is outlined as sexual battery by a person of familial or custodial authority to a person who is amongst the ages of 12 and 18. It’s regarded to be a initial-degree felony.

Investigators say Ayers admitted to sexually battering a single of the victims in a message on social media, but denied the allegations created by the other target.

Law enforcement said they have received a lookup warrant and approach to evaluate Ayers’ electronic equipment.

“The suspect’s steps are reprehensible, disgusting and unfathomable,” Main Jim Elensky said. “We are going to do every thing in our energy to get justice for these victims. We will see to it that this suspect by no means harms any person ever all over again.”

