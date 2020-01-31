Hair by Paul Anthony, Sitting Pretty, Pickawall + More

Hair by Paul Anthonyis looking for a highly qualified hair studio for men Hairdresser or hairdresser (SYD) rent a chair weekly. The stunning studio focuses on a more personal approach with a very relaxed and professional atmosphere. The successful candidate must be passionate and consistent to ensure that high standards are always met and excellent customer service is guaranteed. The advantages include working in a studio with a view of the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House. Apply now!

Sit nicely, a multinational beauty brand that solves problems with thin hair, is looking for a full-time position Influencer Manager (MELB) manage the daily operations of influencer partnerships. The role includes increasing brand awareness through strategic brand collaborations and influencer marketing strategies. To be outstanding in this role, applicants must have 3 years of experience in online marketing on social media and experience in influencer marketing. Apply today.

Pickawall, Wallpaper and mural experts are looking for a while Sales Manager (MELB) to promote sales from existing customers and new business opportunities. A typical day in this role is monitoring daily emails and sales / customer service calls, creating new business development ideas, and attending on-site visits when necessary. To be considered for this role, applicants must have knowledge of Mac iOS, have excellent communication skills, and own a vehicle. Apply here.

Quiz Master are looking for a full-time position Office manager (BNE) be the first point of contact for customers. Apply now!

Vmark design are looking for a full-time position Real estate photographer / room planner (SYD) join their team. Apply today.

Havas Melbourne are looking for a full-time position Performance Account Director (MELB) to join the media team. Apply here.