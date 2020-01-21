Hair care products to protect and care for your hair in summer

I am a huge beach baby, which means that my hair is forgotten in summer. Hair products cannot do everything (you need to trim and take off the heating tools regularly), but they can help protect your strands from UV rays and the damage that salt and chlorine can do.

I’ve been working as a beauty editor for years, which means I’ve tried a lot of shit. This is the stuff that worked – like the case I would really throw my money into if I couldn’t test it for free on the street (I hate myself too).

From air styling products to nourishing treatments, what I think is worth the money.

1. Moroccan Oil Moisture Shampoo

Moisturizing Moroccan Oil Shampoo, $ 35.95

First, this stuff smells so refreshing – it’s the best scent for a shower after the beach. It’s also incredibly nutritious – your hair feels clean, but softer and more manageable. I think there are salty knots before I even start with the conditioner.

2. John Frieda Beach Blonde Ocean Waves

John Frieda Beach Blonde Ocean Waves, $ 16.99

I love this sea salt spray because it is a) cheap, b) easily accessible in the pharmacy if you forget your hair products and c) smells delicious. Like summer in a bottle! It also gives the hair just enough texture without feeling sticky. I wouldn’t say it’s my concern if I want perfect hair, but on the weekends if you just want something quick that dries the air well, it’s heaven.

3. Sachajuan Hair In The Sun.

Sachajuan Hair In The Sun, $ 40.27

This cream is said to be added to hair when you style it or before hitting the beach to protect your strands from UV damage. It even claims to work after you swim! UV protection is key to preventing your hair from breaking out and drying out in summer. So if you’re on the beach a lot or in the sun a lot, products like this can be a godsend.

4. Kerastase Soleil Bain Apres-Soleil

Kerastase Bain Apres-Soleil shampoo, $ 42

This is a great moisturizing shampoo if your hair feels dry and straw-like, but especially after swimming in summer. It moisturizes and moisturizes, but also protects the hair from UV damage – especially from loss of color.

5. Slip Silk Scrunchies

Slip Silk Scrunchie Set, $ 50 for set of 3

YES, they’re expensive, but first – this is your urge to stop losing your hair, and b) silk is a paradise for damaged or prone hair. It lies soft on your strands and is therefore ideal for tying your hair to the bed. But these are so cute that you can wear them every day!

6. The wet brush

The wet brush, $ 19.95

An important trick to protect your hair from flaking off is to use a gentle brush – especially if you unravel it while wet. The wet brush has been around for a while, but it’s my ride or my death because I unraveled after showering – the bristles are bent and don’t break through your knots.

7. The Mane Club Expert Procrastinator treatment

Deep Conditioner from Mane Club Expert Procrastinator, $ 4.99

This deep conditioner is excellent, especially if you are attending a summer weekend because it is in sachet form. It’s light enough to rinse well, but rich enough to add moisture to your hair.

Image:

Instagram / @moroccanoil