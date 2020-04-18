Hair Crash Films While Denmark Reforms Living Room

(Bloomberg) – Danes can get their hair cut for the first time in more than a month, after the Legislature approved the freeing of barbers from the country.

The story sparked some controversy about work as thousands struggled to find an appointment. It’s too much for one of the country’s biggest advertising sites, which fell just hours after the announcement. Even members of parliament and trade union leaders offered to send their hair by cutting hair as soon as possible.

The development shows how desperate people are to go back to everyday life. Denmark was ranked as one of the first European countries to impose significant restrictions on movement after the COVID-19 threat emerged. Thanks to his initial response, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it is now possible to try to get back to nature sooner than others.

Denmark released its children on Wednesday. Lawyers have agreed today to allow judges to do regular work again this month, while other businesses freed from lockdown include driving schools and garbage councils. Dentists are also set to reopen their careers, although Danas is more interested in getting their hair done rather than planning how to check their teeth.

With new data highlighting the economic downturn, the government has been making calls from business leaders to let companies go back to work. Danish consumers spend 25% less on Easter than what they spend a year, according to Danske Bank (estimates other than grocery stores, which remain open).

Frederiksen said: “No one wants to continue to shut down Denmak one day longer than necessary.” “But we cannot move forward quickly and we cannot continue to control the epidemic.”

Morten Ostergaard, chairman of the Socialist Liberal Party who was part of the liberal movement in parliament, said the new agreement is a welcome treat for small business owners. He also said he had already promised a haircut, in a tweet sent minutes after the deal was canceled.

The new decision comes under pressure from a number of right-wing parties. But the discussion originated with guidance from the leading Danish health professionals, Frederiksen said. And while some small businesses are cleared to start a business, the rest of the economy will remain closed, including cafes, restaurants and bars. Denmark’s borders are still closed, traffic laws are still in force and more than 10 groups will continue to block them.

Denmark, like many other countries, is considering health risks for the economic consequences of a recession. The Frederiksen government estimates a temporary recovery would cut 6% of GDP, doubling the contracts seen in reopening the economy.

Frederiksen made it clear that all of the signs of a decline in the circulation rate would result in a slowdown in closing costs.

