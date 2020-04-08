Hair extensions have started, and they just look like you think

TORONTO –

Years from now, when we look at photos from this season of home-exclusion, the thing that will jump out first is everyone who has bad hair.

Barber shops and hairdressers are on a long list of essential services that have no choice but to close with a COVID-19 cover. After nearly a month of being away physically, many people started to look a little embarrassed.

So what is the situation in pulling off clippers and cutting your hair at home?

The answer, it seems, lies in the pictures.

Social media is flooded with images of people who lopsided, patchy and sometimes downright mangled quarantine hairdos. On YouTube, do-it-yourself haircuts videos have been viewed millions of times. And some famous people, deprived of their beauty looks and hair experts, have begun posting pictures of their own hair potential.

Alannah Mechedder of Montreal decided that she would be due to a stroke, so she asked her mother and brother for help. Without the talented clippers in the house, they get creative with the help of beheading.

“They started doing the backstory and then all I heard was ‘Whoops,’ and felt it sink in my head,” Mechedder told CTV News.

The result – an imported buzzcut.

“It’s interesting. I can feel the air in my hair,” he said, laughing.

Pop star Pink shared a photo of what happened after she had a few drinks at home and brought a scissors to her hair.

Country singer Blake Shelton shows the benefits of his cutting edge: a mullet with stripes on either side.

Even the British health minister at Columbia Dr. Bonnie Henry confessed he was trying to get his hair done at home.

“They say the number one reason to never get serious is your hair and I will say believe them,” Henry said during a Tuesday news release.

“And I’m sorry for … my hairdresser, but I’ve been doing some self-tinkering with my hair in the last few days and, yes, I haven’t been to a hairdresser. hair. “

For some, forgoing haircuts is too much to bear. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been widely criticized for cutting his hair after saying, “Getting your roots done is not important,” the Chicago president said in a statement. okay, says he works in the public eye and a woman who cuts her hair wearing a mask and gloves.

At the other end of the equation are the elephants and hairdressers have no room for their ideas to use. Vancouver-based Hair stylist James Valiant recently announced a video of him using scissors and spray on TV to give Jennifer Lopez a new look.

“He prepared me to go back to work,” he said.

For men deciding to give it a shot, the co-owner of Montreal-based barber shop Latelier Gents has announced the introduction of Facebook in order to simplify the process of cutting himself.

Cutting your own hair can be a bit daunting, but stylist Aaron O’Bryan says a small cut won’t hurt.

“It was a trial. No one was going to meet him at all.”