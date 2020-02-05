‘Hair Love’: Chicago native former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry behind Oscar-nominated short film

CHICAGO – A Chicago native from the Northwest Side and the dreams of a former NFL player come true in Hollywood!

Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry told Janet Davies of ABC7 Chicago about his new movie “Hair Love”.

The film tells a simple story of an African-American father who tries to fix the hair of his little daughter. Although there are few words, there is a depth of meaning as the images unfold.

“I really loved the idea of ​​highlighting families that are not normally highlighted,” said Cherry. “Black dads often get a bad rap in mainstream media and that seemed like a very good opportunity.”

Cherry’s mother was a legal secretary, while her father worked for a factory. He grew up to be a star athlete at Wilmette’s Loyola Academy.

After Akron University, Cherry continued to play in the NFL.

“The thing with the NFL is that it pulls you out,” he said.

Now he is a filmmaker and directs episodes of “Blackish” and “Mixedish”.

Cherry used a Kickstarter campaign to launch “Hair Love,” which raised more than $ 250,000 in premium support.

“In the 100 years of animation history at the time of our Kickstarter campaign, there were only three animated feature films featuring black protagonists,” he said. “Issa Rae … she actually announced not only the Oscar nominations, but she also announced our category, so it was even more special.”

Cherry took her fiancée Candace to the Oscar nominee lunch and remembered how he got there.

“My parents are no longer with me, but I know they are very proud and are also making a difference,” said Cherry. “Chicago is just a city known for hard-working people. It’s the city of big shoulders. I’ve always kind of taken it with me, you know, we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get the job done and that has helped me here in Los Angeles. In many ways, I feel like we have already won. We are already helping young girls to gain confidence and carry their minds the way they want to wear them, and the same for young boys. “

In fact, a Texas teenager who could be banned from his graduation ceremony because of his dreadlocks will join “Hair Love” producers Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on the Academy Awards red carpet.

