“Hair Love” debuted with Streetlights, a Los Angeles non-profit organization focused on diversity

The 92nd Academy Awards will feature a multitude of actors and filmmakers, including one nominee who got his start through a non-profit program.

Oscar candidate and former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry says he already feels like a winner. He is the creator of “Hair Love”, one of the nominees in the animated short film category, which tells the story of an African-American father who must learn to style his daughter’s hair.

The journey to this accomplishment began in 2017 during his stay with Streetlights, a Los Angeles-based training program for production assistants aimed at diversity that was founded by Dorothy Thomson in the aftermath of the 1992 riots.

Former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry behind Oscar-nominated short film ‘Hair Love’

Cherry credits this experience to her success, which traditionally requires having “connections” to get a job in Hollywood.

“I will be eternally grateful to everyone who participated in this program because I think it is a really important program,” said Cherry.

With Streetlights, students from all backgrounds learn to work on a set and are placed in their first jobs thanks to the program. Training is physically and emotionally demanding.

“For gender and ethnic diversity, they have to be harder, they have to be better. So that’s what our program does,” said executive director Adele Wilson.

