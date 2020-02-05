‘Hair Love’ Interview with Matthew A. Cherry & Karen Toliver

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver attend the 92nd Annual Oscar Nominee Breakfast on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Animation raised me.

Yes, I know we all grew up watching Saturday cartoons and animated films, but those little doodles of Roger Rabbit and Mickey Mouse shaped my desire to tell stories. I wanted to create animated films. I wanted to be Cree summer. I wanted to have everything and everything to do with the celluloids that had such a striking effect on my imagination. Although I don’t have the technical expertise to actually create and draw cartoon characters swirling around in my head, I most certainly respect those who do. Seriously, this shit is a very long and arduous process. Please embrace the animator in your life.

Speaking of the process, let’s talk about Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver. Oops, I have to present them correctly – Oscar A. Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver.

The last time The Root was able to sit down with Cherry, he was knee-deep in a Kickstarter campaign hoping to bring a long-standing idea to life. This idea had been abandoned for years, but it was the spark to see several viral videos featuring black fathers combing their hair that really set things in motion.

Hair Love is more than a movie. It’s more than a book. It’s the continued confidence of a little black kid. It’s the flickering screen that commands the delighted attention of a little black girl who sees herself. It is the collective embrace of a young black boy who was discriminated against at his school. It is the ally of a progressive law.

I’m still a fan of following “non-traditional” trips in this industry and Cherry is certainly an example. Leaving the NFL in 2007 to pursue a film career, Cherry became the second former professional athlete to be nominated for an Oscar. The first was the late Kobe Bryant, for Dear Basketball.

“I think it’s just a testament to anyone who has more than one dream, or works a day job and they have a dream they want to pursue,” thought Cherry. “It is never too late to pursue your passion, and the more life throws you, the more you have to be careful with your planning. But it can happen. And there is no rule that says it has to happen before you turn 30. There is no rule that says you can only live one of your passions. It can happen. We are a living will. “

Studios spend millions of dollars on Oscar campaigns; marketing is a very important element in a film’s chances of winning this statuette. However, Cherry has mastered organic social media marketing in a way that makes everyone talk about #HairLove as a hot topic on Twitter.

“When (Trump) was elected, it was like a light bulb to me,” Cherry noted, adding that people like to engage with you as a “person” more than someone who just markets a product. “If you don’t say anything, you are an accomplice. It was just a great time for everyone to stand out and speak out. It was a combination of (this and) sharing my journey as a filmmaker, move from the NFL to a PA, climb the ranks in the film industry, share opinions on topical, (political) or entertainment topics. I always watch social media, especially Twitter, as a “A creative way to work on my writing and express myself. You have to be very concise with your opinions and points of view. You can do it in a fun way to increase engagement. And I’m proud of it.”

Although Cherry rightly has a lot of sparkle for this achievement, it was when I saw the name “Karen Rupert Toliver” on my screen that Issa Rae (who also expresses the mother of the short film) announced the nominees for the animated short films which became something very special for me. With a hopeful mantra “please be a black woman, please be a black woman” bouncing around in my head, I rushed to Google her name and found photos of this face:

Then I saw his title: “Executive Vice President of Creation, Sony Pictures Animation”.

And yelled.

I sat there, speechless, looking at a frame of animation which has just become nominated for the Oscars and it is a black woman. As such, my very first question to Toliver was about the watchdog role in this industry. Often, without black people being able to enhance our content, our content is erased.

“It’s a movie business, but it’s also an art,” said Toliver, as she pondered the beginnings of her career as the only black representative in the room so far, where she holds the “weight” and the responsibility to make a real difference. “You write what you know, you draw what you know, and it certainly affects everyone. When there are no people like you, then when you do something personal that reflects you, then maybe they will not get it because it is not part of their experience. So when Matthew came to me with this idea, it was obvious. It was a joy, because one, it was something I had never seen before in animation and two, it reflected everything from my hair experiences, black men and black family. If there is not someone in the room who has this personal connection, he can get it from a theoretical position (position) or knowing that it is the right thing, but it is not personal . And that’s how a lot of these things are done. “

And just like Cherry is portrayed in the father character, Toliver certainly sees himself too.

“My mother had lupus when I was in high school,” recalls Toliver, noting that her mother’s diagnosis evoked fear of losing her own hair. “So she lost all of her hair. She was bald. I saw her at home (with her) bald (head) and she put on a little wig when people came. “

“All the hair images in our brief touch on so many different emotions, memories and feelings about our (self) expression,” added Toliver.

So many emotions, indeed. One of them is the joy of two black animated filmmakers on their way to the Oscars. From its humble beginnings of crowdfunding to the Oscar red carpet, Hair Love is certainly the film of the people. And we root for that. Difficult.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

.