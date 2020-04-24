Haiti Babii Has the Weirdest Freestyle on the Entire Net

Haiti Babii Freestyle | Bootleg Kev & DJ HedScreenshot: Authentic 92.3 LA (YouTube )

Current standing: I’m wiping absent the tears from an uproarious bout of gigglefits.

You know, Nick “Swaggy P” Youthful truly experienced a thing when he made the perfect facial expression to encapsulate the sensation of “???” since that is what I’m feeling soon after viewing the following movie. Likely by the date of the YouTube add by the radio station, this happened in May possibly 2019, which makes it a little bit dated, but I feel this is evergreen content.

Haiti Babii Freestyle, Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed / Authentic 92.3 LA (YouTube)

Rapper Haiti Babii appeared on True 92.3 LA’s show, Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed, and in typical hip-hop radio style, he erupted into a freestyle rap. What wasn’t common, on the other hand, was his actual freestyle rap. I’ve seen this pop up various times on my social media feed and each and every time, it provides me to tears of laughter. So, when my mate Taj dropped it on his Facebook feed, I figured I couldn’t go an additional day with out sharing it with y’all. Simply because sharing is caring.

Let us unpack this, shall we? A couple of views:

This nigga genuinely solid himself as each and every solitary studio edit strategy regarded to man. He generally was like, “Is Professional Resources your king??” He actually is, like, 20 rappers’ personas at after. 1 moment he’s coming with the monster electricity of DMX and next matter you know, he’s dropping the Kendrick Lamar voices (the helium balloon, y’all!) There is a stage in the freestyle exactly where he totally breaks and suggests, “I really don’t even gotta rap no additional, I’m just gonna use my advertisement-libs” and proceeds to do just that. I’m not heading to lie: I used to complete impromptu freestyles alone in my home and they sounded a thing like this. I was normally a sucker for depth so singing everyone’s section (which include the ad-libs) was par for the class. I was a complete ass child when I did this even though, so take that as you may. I variety of want to be a fly on the wall all through a single of his studio sessions, to be sincere. The glimpse on DJ Hed’s experience at about the 3:52 mark is when I absolutely missing it. That is some best storytelling, ideal there. And they retain panning to him right after the article-freestyle plug, wherever he absolutely breaks the fourth wall with the Swaggy P facial area. Due to the fact, effectively, can you blame him?! Soon after a triumphant air dice-shake, Bootleg Kev claims the specialist edition of what we’re all contemplating, “Well. That is certainly the most exceptional freestyle encounter we’ve ever experienced.” Some of these advertisement-libs are in now your head, aren’t they? Large-Higher-Higher-Hiiiiiigh!

According to a remark on the FB web site, this alternatively…eccentric freestyle isn’t a reflection on the good quality of his actual substance so I made the decision to do a bit of investigative reporting. I checked out the audio videos for “California Haitian” and “King of the North” and can validate he is not 20 different persons. In point, his tunes truly type of knocks. It’s pretty Cali.

Haiti Babii actually does contemplate his mouth to be an “instrument,” he verified in an interview with Guess previous yr. Plus, the 20-one thing rapper confirmed that Rihanna gave him her stamp of approval.

“She FaceTimed yesterday morning,” the Stockton, California indigenous stated back in May possibly. “She was like, ‘I can experience the island in you. You just have so substantially soul.’”

So, now will come the ultimate question: this absolutely dethrones the Black Believed freestyle, ideal?!