Haiti is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the deadly earthquake amid political unrest

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Haitian President Jovenel Moise celebrated the 10th anniversary of an earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands and called for unity over the political unrest that has held up the Caribbean nation.

On January 12, 2010, a Temblor of Strength 7 hit Haiti, destroyed the capital, leaving more than 200,000 dead, 300,000 injured and 1.5 million homeless in 35 seconds. Moise from the garden of the National Pantheon Museum in the capital of Port-au-Prince reminded the nation that it was the Haitians who first helped each other and the Haitians first offered humanitarian aid. that it was they who dug each other out of the rubble.

“As we mourn our dead today, we must also appreciate the generosity of all who have acted as true heroes,” said Moise in his speech. “We have to appreciate the courage of those who have survived hours and days under the ruins and are confident that everything has been done outside so that they can get away alive.”

After the earthquake, poor rural peasants offered “the little they don’t have” to homeless people while merchants emptied their shops “to offer children drinks and food,” he said.

“How many people did we meet to carry the torn corpses of a loved one, a neighbor, a colleague? In the days after the disaster, how many went through every corner of their homes to look for something to help a neighbor and could relieve him, a stranger with whom they found refuge? “he asked.

Moise said that while Haiti radiated an identity of resilience to the world after the tragedy, its often violent protests are now creating an image that raised fear in countries that offered help after the earthquake.

Moise asked the public to remember the strangers they had dug from the ruins that made them their first hot meals after the tragedy, and to remember that feeling of solidarity.

“At this moment we need this solidarity more than ever … which encouraged us and made us believe that we can rebuild our country,” he said.

The almost three years that Moise has spent at the top of the country have been fueled by often violent protests against the government against rising food and fuel prices, inflation, and government corruption, which has blocked the country several times over the past year Have brought to a standstill and a parliament impaired vote is canceled.

Although the protests have eased since November, public unrest persists and Moise will rule by decree on Monday as most politicians’ terms in parliament will expire. At least 107 companies, unions, human rights organizations and other local organizations have signed a petition calling for Moise’s resignation.

Earlier, Moise and his wife Martine Moise laid a wreath at a ceremony in St. Christophe, Titanyen, the official memorial to those killed in the earthquake, which also included United Nations members who took part in relief efforts before being rushed The Miami Herald reported that a dozen protesters attempted to enter the site.

In a recorded statement, Secretary General of the United States, Antonio Guterres, reaffirmed his organization’s commitment to the country’s reconstruction.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has lost family, friends and relatives,” he said. “I will never forget the shock and sadness in the United Nations when we became aware of the scale of the tragedy.”

The United States, which lost 102 people in the earthquake, will hold a special ceremony inaugurating the Hedi-Annabi Hall in Tunis on Monday in honor of Hedi Annabi, who led the United States’ mission there.

According to the Haitian government, around $ 11 billion in foreign aid has been disbursed for the recovery efforts.