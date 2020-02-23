haiti-protests-law-enforcement-explode-in-capturing

PUERTO PRÍNCIPE (Reuters) – Capturing and tear gas were being fired on Sunday near the presidential palace in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, all through a protest arranged by law enforcement officers demanding greater wage and labor circumstances.

Officers told The Connected Press that at minimum a few law enforcement officers were hurt.

It was not quickly very clear who fired the photographs or the tear fuel throughout the protest, which coincided with the begin of the Carnival celebrations. A scenario created by the Ministry of Protection and guarded by the military was also set on fire, a witness explained to Reuters.

The protest was a single of numerous that police officers have organized since late very last yr whilst the perennially lousy country struggles with a extended economic and political disaster.

Some protesters wore product and blue police uniforms and carried weapons, but they had their faces included, as they marched from the exclusive Delmas neighborhood to the terrific Champ de Mars general public sq., the major web site for Carnival.