Haiti says that ten years after the earthquake, the global aid system needs to be revised

Loading...

PORT-AU-PRINCE – The international aid system is deeply flawed and needs to be revised, said Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Saturday, almost ten years after the impoverished Caribbean island nation was hit by one of the deadliest earthquakes in history.

Haitians were on Sunday to commemorate the thousands who died as grief mixed with anger and bitterness at failed reconstruction efforts and persistent political instability.

International organizations pledged billions of dollars in aid after the January 12, 2010 earthquake. However, the use of the aid has since been carefully examined by experts – only a fraction of it went directly to the Haitian government.

Experts blame poor governance, excessive bureaucracy, wastage, and inflated contracts, which are mainly awarded to foreign companies, for the lack of progress that has been further hampered by corruption and political power struggles.

“There is a serious problem with the methodology,” said Moise during an interview at the National Palace, in which he repeatedly criticized how donors dealt with aid to Haiti.

Moise, a former banana exporter who took office in 2017, said recipient countries knew their needs best and should have a greater say in how the aid is used.

“There was no credible, long-term policy on what to do with this money,” said Moise, complaining about donors and weak Haitian institutions.

“It’s a lot of money and I don’t know what was done with it,” said Moise, adding that the government had little control over how the money would be spent. Some improvements have been made, according to Moise, but more needs to be done.

The 7.0 magnitude quake killed tens of thousands of people and left many more homeless. Estimates of the death toll vary widely, from less than 100,000 to 316,000, the official government figure.

While there is no consensus on how much aid Haiti has received from international organizations in recent years – or what really is aid – the number is estimated to be over $ 10 billion by most estimates.

The damage caused by the earthquake is still clearly visible throughout the capital – including the walls and structures at the entrance to the National Palace, whose classic dome sank.

According to Moise, his government has been working to improve cooperation not only between Haitian institutions but also with international bodies since he took office to ensure that the money is used more effectively in the future.

Moise, under pressure to resign or hold early elections for nearly three years in his five-year term, realized that Haiti’s most pressing problem was the weak institutions. Haiti has had 15 presidents in the past 33 years.

Haiti is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world, exposed to natural disasters such as storms, floods, droughts and earthquakes.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew devastated the island. Haiti is still affected by the effects of the natural disasters and is suffering from slow economic growth, high inflation and a lack of fuel and food.

Even so, Moise said he would not be holding early elections. “The current situation is an opportunity to stop the permanent crisis,” he said.