haitian-american-writer-edwidge-danticat-wins-$20,000-tale-prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwidge Danticat had an eventful Wednesday, praised for function both earlier and existing.

Hrs soon after the American Academy of Arts and Letters introduced that she was among the this year’s new associates of the venerable honor culture, Danticat grew to become the 1st two-time winner of the Story Prize, a $20,000 award for shorter fiction. She was introduced the Story Prize on Wednesday evening for her assortment “Everything Inside of,” set in portion in Miami and her indigenous Haiti. In 2005, she received the inaugural Tale Prize for “The Dew Breaker.”

“It is one thing to see a writer whose prior perform is already canonical, publish a tale collection with the intense desperation and love generally witnessed in initially books,” Tale Prize judges wrote in their citation. “But Danticat is not a single of our regular writers, she is a harking angel. She comes to inform us that the world is new, once again and all over again, and that stories will not eliminate their urgency, their requirement.”

The other finalists Wednesday evening were Kali Fajardo-Anstine for “Sabrina & Corina” and Zadie Smith for “Grand Union.”

Danticat is also regarded for the memoir “Brother, I’m Dying” and for the novel “Breath, Eyes, Memory,” which Oprah Winfrey selected for her e-book club in 1998.