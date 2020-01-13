Haitians remember more than 100,000 victims of a massive earthquake 10 years later

Loading...

PORT-AU-PRINCE – The Haitians remembered on Sunday the victims of the massive earthquake that killed more than 100,000 people ten years ago, although the ceremony was occasionally marked by a protest against political mismanagement.

President Jovenel Moise placed flowers on a memorial to the victims in a cemetery outside of Port-au-Prince, along with clergymen, government officials, and foreign ambassadors.

“The January 12, 2010 earthquake left deep and indelible scars in the memory of an entire people,” he said.

The 7.0 magnitude quake that struck Haiti’s capital and surrounding areas just before 5 p.m. has left between 100,000 and more than 300,000 fatalities. A decade later, thousands still lack adequate protection, and the long-term earthquake response is seen as a failure by both the Haitian government and foreign governments and aid groups.

Marie-Andre Michelle, 42, said her children aged 15 and 18 died in the quake, and although she didn’t know if they were buried in the St. Christophe Cemetery, she had saved up to buy flowers to leave them at the memorial in their honor.

I am not sure if my children are on this website. Corpses were picked up from the hospital like animals, ”she said. “‘God only knows where they are now.”

A small group of demonstrators, led by well-known Haitian comedian Mathias Dandor, were pushed back by the ceremony by the police, but then reached the memorial and destroyed the wreath of white flowers that Moise had left behind.

They said they protested years of government mismanagement, including Moise’s failure to fight corruption or improve the economy or security.

“The state’s negligence has cost thousands of lives,” said Dandor.