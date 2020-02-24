hakim-ziyech-reveals-what-frank-lampard-said-to-persuade-him-to-indication-for-chelsea

Hakim Ziyech has opened up on the role Frank Lampard performed in his selection to signal for Chelsea.

The Ajax star has now agreed particular terms on a five-12 months deal to be part of the Blues in the summertime, with the Leading League giants shelling out £33million for the Morocco international’s companies.

Getty Photos Hakim Ziyech should really increase some quality to Chelsea’s thrilling attack

Chelsea experienced pursued Ziyech tough in a bid to prise the 26-12 months-outdated absent from Ajax in the January window, but ended up rebuffed by the Amsterdam giants.

The Blues have moved promptly to make the winger Lampard’s initially signing as Chelsea supervisor nonetheless, and now the support king has disclosed how the Stamford Bridge boss sold him on everyday living in west London.

“I’ve been in get hold of with him for a couple months now,” Ziyech told Ajax’s official YouTube channel.

“At very first, primarily by the phone. We experienced a couple of lengthy discussions about his approach, the actively playing design, the club, about me individually.

“And afterwards on we texted rather a lot. He instructed me he had been subsequent me for a though. He gave me a fantastic sensation and that was also large to do with the final decision.”

YouTube/AFC Ajax Ziyech talked about his move to Chelsea in a function on Ajax’s YouTube channel

Dutch football professional Marcel van der Kraan on Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech – ‘The supporters will enjoy him’

Ziyech has laid on additional than 20 objectives a period for 3 strategies at Ajax, and starred in two Champions League group stage matches from the Blues.

The Ajax ahead has revealed he continues to be a large admirer of Lampard’s abilities as a participant, and is relishing the chance to learn from the Chelsea boss.

“In his time he was this kind of a large player and he was a midfielder so I can master a good deal from him,” extra Ziyech.

“In that regard, I have a good deal to find out. I had a great experience after our talks and that sensation only became stronger. There was no question in my intellect.

“I’m delighted, proud, psyched and I can’t wait around (to sign up for Chelsea). It is a significant club in a massive levels of competition. I like the model of participate in, they play genuinely attacking football, and that is something that fits me and that is 1 of the major explanations I chose thus.”