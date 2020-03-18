Hakuho, Aoiyama file 10th wins

OSAKA – Yokozuna Hakuho bounced back from his very first reduction and gathered his 10th acquire of the Spring Grand Sumo Event on Wednesday to stay in a two-way tie for the lead with rank-and-filer Aoiyama.

The Mongolian-born yokozuna billed out of the gates in the ultimate bout at Edion Arena Osaka and plowed straight by means of his Working day 11 opponent, komusubi Hokutofuji.

Hokutofuji (2-9) went into the bout possessing beaten Hakuho a few situations in nine vocation matchups but has struggled to gain momentum at this match considering that beating yokozuna Kakuryu on Working day 2.

Hakuho (10-1) is chasing a report-extending 44th title but hit a roadblock when he gave up the sole lead immediately after a shock upset on Working day 10.

The other co-leader, No. 13 Aoiyama, kicked off Working day 11 motion in the prime division by beating rookie Kotonowaka and retaining a shot at his maiden title.

Aoiyama (10-1) was nearly pulled down by the lowly No. 18 maegashira in his preliminary charge, but the Bulgarian recovered and utilized his 193-kg frame to travel Kotonowaka (7-4) to the straw and thrust him out.

The up coming rung on the leaderboard also remained the similar, with Kakuryu headlining a team of 4 on the heels of Hakuho and Aoiyama.

Kakuryu (9-2) was produced to get the job done by sekiwake Shodai (5-6) but prevailed in the end. The yokozuna was pressured back again with various solid thrusts but denied Shodai a maintain on his belt and stored him upright although pushing him out. Shodai has nevertheless to beat Kakuryu in 13 tries.

Asanoyama (9-2) defeated No. 5 Ryuden (4-7) and is now a few wins absent from assembly a single of the benchmarks for an ozeki promotion — 33 wins over a span of three tournaments.

The sekiwake countered a potent preliminary hit from Ryuden then bought maintain of his opponent’s belt just before muscling him out.

No. 3 Mitakeumi (9-2) survived a scare versus No. 1 Daieisho (7-4) to declare his 3rd consecutive get since struggling back-to-back again losses versus the yokozuna on Saturday and Sunday.

The previous sekiwake was taken back and just about drilled around the straw, but deftly maneuvered to the aspect and utilised Daieisho’s momentum to deliver him out rather.

No. 9 Takanosho (9-2) pushed out No. 12 Ishiura (7-4) to maintain his location on the leaderboard.

Takakeisho (5-6), the lone ozeki, fell to his sixth decline after obtaining overwhelmed by No. 4 Abi (5-6). Takakeisho used his attempted-and-true pushing method but experienced no response for Abi’s nimble footwork and was shoved out. The pair have now split their 4 meetings in the top rated division.

Endo improved to 6-5 with a gain in excess of No. 5 Onosho (6-5). The komusubi gave up early floor in opposition to Onosho, who handed Hakuho his 1st reduction of the meet up with to zero fanfare on Tuesday, but circled close to and bulldozed his opponent off the dohyo.

The 15-day grand event is remaining held behind shut doors for the initial time in the sport’s heritage to assistance avert the spread of the new coronavirus.