Hakuho collects ninth straight gain

OSAKA – Yokozuna Hakuho stays the only undefeated wrestler after capturing his ninth straight gain at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday, though the meet’s continuation was named into issue soon after a fever-stricken wrestler was compelled to endure a examination for the new coronavirus.

Hakuho had minor difficulties dispatching No. 5 maegashira Ryuden (4-5) on Working day 9 of the event being held behind closed doorways at Edion Arena Osaka as an emergency measure by the Japan Sumo Affiliation in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

No. 15 Chiyomaru, who pulled out with a fever a working day earlier, recorded a temperature of above 37.5 degrees Celsius for at the very least two straight days and consented to becoming examined for the virus.

In accordance to the JSA’s disaster administration director, Chiyomaru’s temperature rose to 40 levels on Monday early morning and the 28-yr-outdated was taken to a town medical center, exactly where he was explained to his fever was likely prompted by a bacterial pores and skin an infection.

His Kokonoe stablemaster, having said that, suggested Chiyomaru to go through a check to check for coronavirus an infection as a precautionary evaluate. An X-ray of Chiyomaru’s chest was normal.

The JSA manufactured the unparalleled selection to keep the 15-day event in Osaka devoid of spectators on the knowing it would promptly terminate the satisfy should really a wrestler or association member exam constructive for the virus.

Chiyomaru is staying quarantined at his stable’s lodgings in Osaka’s Sumiyoshi Ward. No anomalies have been documented among the the other wrestlers from his steady.

In other Working day 9 bouts, the two gentlemen on Hakuho’s heels each individual gained their eighth victories of the match to keep on being one particular get off the rate.

No. 13 Aoiyama steamrolled No. 11 Chiyotairyu (6-3), whilst No. 9 Takanosho turned No. 7 Tamawashi (2-7) all over and pushed him out.

Yokozuna Kakuryu survived a slapping attack from No. 4 Abi (4-5) and headlines a group of five wrestlers tied at 7-2. Abi unsuccessful to land a vital shove on the ropes and overstepped as Kakuryu pounced on the prospect to push his opponent out from at the rear of.

Ozeki hopeful Asanoyama (7-2) prevailed in a sekiwake showdown with Shodai (4-5) to continue being on track for a advertising. Shodai denied his colleague a belt maintain and took Asanoyama again, but Asanoyama recovered and drove his opponent over the straw.

Asanoyama requirements to protected at the very least 12 wins to meet up with one particular of the benchmarks for progression to sumo’s second-maximum rank.

Takakeisho (5-4), the only ozeki on the banzuke, was defeated by No. 3 Yutakayama (4-5). Takakeisho drove his opponent to the edge after a challenging first hit, but Yutakayama held his ground and nudged the ozeki out.

No. 3 Mitakeumi (7-2) shoved komusubi Hokutofuji (2-7) off the dohyo, while komusubi Endo (5-4) pushed out No. 4 Enho (3-6) to even their head-to-head meetings at a person apiece.