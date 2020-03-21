Hakuho, Kakuryu share direct heading into closing working day

OSAKA – Spring Basho

Sumo’s two highest-ranked grapplers will struggle it out on Sunday for the championship of the 15-working day Spring Grand Sumo Event.

For the initial time considering that July, Mongolian-born yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu will both be competing for the title on the remaining working day soon after wrapping up wins to increase to 12-2 on Saturday at Edion Arena Osaka.

A lot more than 6 several years have handed considering that a event entered the remaining day with just one bout on the plan choosing the winner. The previous these kinds of struggle noticed former yokozuna Harumafuji defeat Hakuho in November 2013.

Unfortunately, the anticipation of Sunday’s grand finale will come about in relative silence, with the event taking spot behind shut doors in purchase to stem the distribute of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Saturday’s final bout, Kakuryu survived a scare in opposition to advertising-chasing sekiwake Asanoyama, who came wanting for 12 wins in Osaka that may have smoothed his ascension to ozeki, sumo’s 2nd-optimum rank. The win evened Kakuryu’s career mark versus the 26-12 months-aged mounting star at 2-2.

Asanoyama appeared en route to a important acquire as he flung Kakuryu out of the ring, but as the two fell from the ring, the sekiwake’s elbow touched down initial, leaving him with a 10-4 document.

Hakuho, searching to increase his file for profession championships with his 44th and his first since November, overcame a person false get started to simply put down Aoiyama.

The yokozuna, who was granted Japanese citizenship in September, been given the demand and deflected Aoiyama’s arms, blocking him from grabbing a belt maintain even though shunting the 193-kg Bulgarian to his proper and down to the sandy surface area.

The decline was the No. 13 maegashira’s 22nd in opposition to Hakuho in 23 career bouts.

Takakeisho (7-7), who has by now missing his ozeki ranking the moment for failing to report 8 wins in two consecutive tournaments, gave himself a opportunity at 8 wins with a skillful frontal thrust-out of No. 5 Onosho (8-6).

If Takakeisho fails to acquire on Sunday, he’ll be fighting in the following grand tournament as a kadoban ozeki in jeopardy of dropping his rank.

Common komusubi Endo was yanked down to a seventh loss, the consequence of a lousy charge towards No. 4 Abi (6-8).

The maegashira built 1st speak to, inserting a person hand on every single of Endo’s shoulders to prop him up ahead of pulling him down to defeat.

Endo, who has never ever wrestled as substantial as sekiwake, will now get his bid for a profitable record down to the previous working day.

Sekiwake Shodai, in the meantime, secured his eighth acquire with a routine drive-out of No. 7 Takarafuji (8-6).

No. 9 Takanosho attained his 11th acquire with a reliable shoving assault, pinning No. 3 Mitakeumi’s arms to avoid him from getting a belt hold that could have turned the tables. Mitakeumi, a previous sekiwake searching to return to the three sanyaku ranks underneath yokozuna, fell to 10-4.

Daieisho (8-6), demoted to No. 1 maegashira right after his lone event as a komusubi in January, will very likely get an additional shot in the sanyaku soon after a really hard-fought gain around No. 5 Ryuden (5-9).

Makuuchi-division debutant Kotonowaka threw No. 14 Nishikigi (5-9) to generate his eighth win, protected a profitable document and be certain he’ll be competing in the best division in the up coming grand event.

Previous ozeki Kotoshogiku, a No. 13 maegashira, failed to make his eighth gain in his bout with No. 11 Chiyotairyu (8-6). Kotoshogiku has not had a successful file due to the fact he received 11 bouts right here a year ago.