Hal Willner, longtime ‘Saturday Evening Live’ staple, has died

LOS ANGELES — Hal Willner, a tunes producer and longtime ‘Saturday Night time Live’ songs supervisor, has died. He was 64.

Blake Zidell, a consultant for Willner, mentioned the producer died Tuesday. Zidell mentioned Willner had indications regular with those people triggered by the coronavirus, but he experienced not been identified with the virus.

















































Willner had selected tunes for skits on ‘Saturday Night time Live’ because 1980. He generated albums for Lucinda Williams, Lou Reed and Marianne Faithfull, who is presently currently being handled for the coronavirus in a London clinic.

Willner is also acknowledged for curating a host of tribute albums starting off with ‘Amarcord Nino Rota’ in 1981. He’s experienced tribute projects devoted to Thelonious Monk and music for Disney films. He recruited a wide variety of songs artists for tribute jobs such as Sting, Keith Richards and Ringo Starr.

Willner created a live tribute concert in New York for Tim Buckley in 1991. The live performance aided start the job of Buckley's son, Jeff, who performed at the celebration.
















































