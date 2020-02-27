halas-intrigue-episode-85:-who-do-the-bears-draft?

From the NFL Scouting Blend, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser seem in advance to the Bears’ draft. They crack down the most most likely positions the group will focus on in the 2nd round and how no cost company will influence their programs. Then they choose their beloved free-agent quarterback for the Bears. And Pat saw a head coach scolded for vaping at a community restaurant.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be revealed regularly with accompanying tales gathered on the podcast’s hub web page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, together with Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher. Join the dialogue in our Fb team.