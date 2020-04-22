Hale Williams releases new single “Dead Horse”

Paramore frontman Haley Williams has released Dead Horse, the latest song from the second iteration of her debut solo album, Petals For Armor. Listen below.

Set by guitarist Paramore Taylor York, “Dead Horse” sees Williams openly reliving his impressions of his youth.

“The Dead Horse offers to bring back a younger, weaker version of itself,” Williams said in a press statement.

“I feel like all this has to be said to embody the woman I hope to become.”

“Death of a Horse” is written by Haley Williams and Daniel James (@canonbluemusic)

produced by Taylor York

The singer is stunningly making her debut, sharing tracks from the full package (all 15 songs due on May 8) into two EPs. Today also released the second EP – “Petals for Armor II”.

“Armor II Petals” features “Dead Horse” along with the previously released singles Why We Ever, My Friend, Still and Roses / Lotus / Purple / Iris, featuring backing vocals from Boygenius.

“Armor Petals” came out in February after previewing the songs “Cinnamon,” “Leave One” and “Simmer.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Williams has moved the previously announced travel dates across North America and Europe to 2021.

Williams maintains creative activity by isolating the pandemic coronavirus by releasing the covers of Tegen and Sarah’s “Call It Off” and Phoebe Bridges’ “Smoke Signals” via her Instagram account.