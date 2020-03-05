[HALESTORM Is Doing work On ‘Fresh And Weird’ New New music]

HALESTORM seems to have resumed the songwriting process for its future album.

On Wednesday evening (March four), guitarist Joe Hottinger shared a image of frontwoman Lzzy Hale participating in guitar and included the pursuing caption: “The creating rocket has ultimately lifted off. The music is sensation fresh and weird. I like it. I cannot wait for absolutely everyone to hear some of these gems.”

Back again in Januaary, Hale informed Bionic Buzz that HALESTORM has been “crafting” and “demoing” new materials. She also revealed that the band has “two EPs coming out,” despite the fact that she did not present any info about no matter whether they will incorporate refreshing audio or reworked versions of other artists’ music. “Irrespective of whether or not they are absolutely handles or no matter whether they are one thing even extra ridiculous, I are unable to say,” she said.

This earlier December, Hottinger advised Guitar Bonedo that the band has finished recording a new EP, though he did not want to divulge information about the disc.

Hottinger explained: “There’ll be a lot more information and facts on that coming up. It really is just obtaining blended now, and it sounds awesome. It is anything we’ve never ever genuinely accomplished ahead of. Everyone’s expecting a deal with EP, but… we’re about to shake it up a minor. Technically, it is a protect EP. [Laughs] You’ll find out. It truly is awesome.”

Lzzy added: “It really is almost nothing like what you think. We are not able to genuinely speak about it.”

The two new EPs will be the band’s first since the band’s 3rd covers EP, “ReAniMate 3.: The Covers eP”, which came out in January 2017.

HALESTORM not too long ago declared a string of U.S. dwell performances in the spring. The dates kick off on April 17 at a radio competition in Tampa, Florida.

The group’s fourth full-size studio album, “Vicious”, arrived out in 2018.