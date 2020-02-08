Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale ‘teamed up with’ Amy Lee after the Evanescence singer first reports on her political views

HALESTURM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has publicly put their support behind Amy Lee after this TRANSIENCE Singer first opened about her political views.

leeThe decision to comment was apparently prompted by acquittal of the GOP-controlled Senate on Wednesday (February 6) President Donald J. Trump call on both articles of impeachment without witnesses. The Senate voted 52-48 for the acquittal Trump card about the first impeachment notice that accused him of abuse of power. The second article, in which he was charged with obstructing Congress, was defeated by a 53-47 vote on party lines.

To remove the President from office, two-thirds of the Senate or 67 legislators had to vote to sentence him.

On Thursday, lee released a statement on social media saying she could not watch and shut up while her country’s freedom was being “taken away”. She explained: “It is not a story, a side or a party against another. It is simply about right and wrong, what is acceptable and what is not. It is not good enough for me and it is not good enough for everyone from us. We deserve better. “

Amy went on to say that she “would not accept to lie, cheat, or bully” from her government and insisted that she would “never bow to a dictator”.

lee added that Republicans and Democrats “are not enemies” and claimed that we “ALL are being manipulated and abused” and urged everyone to “seek the truth for themselves”.

Earlier today Lzzy divided Amy‘s statement and contained the following short message: “I stand with you Amy, “She added the #seekthetruth and #useyourvoice hashtags.



– Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) February 7, 2020



