Half of adults in the UK are exposed to false news about coronavirus on the Internet

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is looking for ways to reduce misleading information online (photo: Rex / Getty)

Almost half of adults in the UK have been exposed to false or misleading information about coronavirus on the Internet last week, the UK media regulator said.

New research by the media regulator has also shown that many people are trying to tell what is true and what is false about Covid-19.

It stems from calls from senior MPs and other organizations to make social media companies better account for misinformation.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden spoke to major social networking companies Facebook, Twitter and Google yesterday to discuss how they can further reduce misleading content because a number of false virus claims are still spreading on the Internet. He welcomed the progress made, and the companies agreed to continue working together to quickly resolve misinformation and fake messages, and strengthen cooperation.

Mr. Dowden leaves the office when a young man makes a TikTok video in fake hazmat overalls last month (Image: Getty Images)

According to Ofcom, since the start of the block, 35% of adults online have seen the false claim that drinking more water can flush the infection, while about 24% have seen the false claim that flushing with salt water or avoiding cold food or drinking can stop the virus.

Although more than half (55%) say they ignore false claims – 15% use fact-checking tips – one in four said they provide information on misinformation.

40% of respondents also said that it is difficult to determine what is true or false in the virus, and this number increases to more than half (52%) in people aged 18-24.

Ofcom also said that younger people are less likely to follow official guidelines, and only 43% of people aged 18-24 say they strictly follow hand washing instructions.

This message was damaged in the UK after many telephone masts after the spread of false theories on the Internet that 5G mobile technology is associated with the spread of Covid-19.

This happened despite the fact that there was not a single credible proof suggesting a relationship, and many scientists described the process as “physical and biological disability”.

Only 43% of adolescents aged 18-24 said they strictly follow the hand washing instructions (photo: Rex)

According to a survey of 2,000 people, almost all adults online in the UK receive news and information about Covid-19 daily, and a quarter do it 20 or more times a day.

Yih-Choung Teh, director of the Ofcom Group for Strategy and Research, said: “People are asking public authorities and traditional broadcasters for trusted information on Covid-19, and the vast majority say they strictly follow official councils.

“With so much false information circulating on the internet, it has never been more important for people to overcome the confusion and find accurate, trustworthy and reliable sources of news and advice.”

The study found that BBC television, radio and internet services (82%) were the most common places people asked for pandemic information, followed by other broadcasters (56%).

Official sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the NHS and the government were the next most-popular sources of information used by 52% of people.

The figures suggest that more people turn to social media than newspapers – 49% say they use social media platforms to receive messages, compared with 43% who viewed newspapers.

15% of respondents also said they used close communication groups such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger to get information.

Social media platforms and other online services have taken some steps to reduce the spread of misinformation, such as promoting official advice and banning certain types of content, but critics say much more needs to be done.

Ofcom said he created a set of resources on his websites to provide people with tips on how to navigate news and information about Covid-19.

