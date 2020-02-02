Half-time Super Bowl show 2020 live updates and the best responses to Shakira, Jennifer Lopez – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML4f97a36284c66f55ce82a13fa82e3e1811%

Shakira and Jennifer López lead the half-time Super Bowl show in 2020 and fans are enthusiastic.

Lady Gaga, who performed the rest show in the past, offered some words of encouragement to Shakira and Lopez on Saturday. His comments came during a presentation on the AT, amp; T TV Super Saturday Night Show at Meridian in Island Gardens.

“I wish so much love and happiness to everyone doing the halftime show, to the two teams playing with each other in the Super Bowl,” he said. “All are champions.”

Gaga also added: “I shouldn’t hear lip synchronization tomorrow!”

Halftime spectators expect the performance to be better than 2019, where Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi offered a show disappointment. Even his tribute to SpongeBob, who seemed to be an easy victory, received criticism.

According to Shakira and Lopez, the Latin artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny are expected on stage according to page Six. Bad Bunny has a newly released song entitled “6 Rings”, which is a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Part time show Super Bowl 2020: live updates and better responses