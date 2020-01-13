Hall of Fame guy David Baker made Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson cry

President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame,

David Baker, in 2019. (Mark Goldman / Icon Sportswire via Getty)

Although he wasn’t on the field for the Vikings, 49ers, ravens, titans, chiefs, Texans, packers or Seahawks, David Baker was one of the brightest stars in the division round of the NFL playoffs.

Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, can be seen on CBS on Saturday and Fox on Sunday to inform former NFL coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson that they have been selected for this year’s junior class.

Baker, who wore a bright red suit on Saturday and a bright blue suit the following day, impressed the audience of both programs and had Cowher and Johnson clogged.

Incredible moment.

What else do we know about Baker, except that he has a knack for tearing coaches who win the Super Bowl?

Well, according to Rodger Sherman of The Ringer, the 6-foot-9 baker weighs almost 400 pounds and was a professional basketball player in Switzerland. Baker was the Arena Football League commissioner for twelve years before going bankrupt. In January 2014, he was named President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Baker is a lawyer by profession who has a degree in English from the University of California at Irvine and a PhD from the Pepperdine School of Law.

“Baker came to Canton with a reputation for being an experienced and passionate leader in business, politics and sports,” was his official resume. “He strives to promote the exponential growth of individuals and leading organizations who want to make a difference in their communities and in the world. It has a long track record as a catalyst for growth. “

