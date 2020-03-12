Hall of Fame “Rock and roll” takes the induction ceremony for coronavirus

Hall of Fame “Rock and Roll” has announced that postpones the introduction ceremony of this year because of the pandemic coronavirus.

As expected, May 2 this year in hall Hall of Fame include “Nine inch nails”, “Depeche Mode”, “Brothers Dubichev” Whitney Houston, the infamous B.I.G. and T-Rex.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of the current induction ceremony” Hall of Fame “, which has developed in this year” – said in a statement the president of the Hall of Fame, “Rock and Roll” Joel Peersman (through the “Rolling Stone”). “Our first concern – the health and safety of our visitors and artists, and we carry out the instructions of local and state authorities, and common sense, we look forward to peraplanavannya ceremony and make this message as soon as possible.”.

To be eligible for entry into the asvyatlenuyu room, the first commercial recording artist to be released 25 years ago, in 1994. As in last year’s list last year were like “Rage Against the Machine”, “Kraftwerk”, “the MC5”, “Rufus and Chuck Han», LL Cool J, Virgo, Todd Rundgren and John he took – but failed to make the final cut, if excited final list has been moved to Radiohead, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Def Leppard and Zombies.

Hall of Fame “Rock and Roll” and its museum is located in Cleveland, Ohio. Currently, there are only four confirmed cases of occurrence of coronavirus in Ohio, but the authorities and the governor of Ohio Mike Devoino considering plans to issue public order limiting mass gatherings of people.

Elsewhere Dublin festival C2C has been postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus. This occurs after the Coachella announced earlier this week that it will be postponed to October.

Meanwhile, artists such as Avril Lavigne, The Who, Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals, were forced to either cancel or postpone the planned shows on the world areas in recent weeks.