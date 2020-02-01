SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Pat Riley’s famous quote about the only two mental states of coaching – “winning and misery” – has once again been proven this basketball season at Notre Dame.

Muffet McGraw, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has absolutely nothing to prove in her 33rd year at the helm of the basketball program of a two-time national women’s champion. And yet this losing season, characterized by injuries and disruptions on the field, both physically and mentally, has clearly taken its toll.

“I have to do better,” she said in tears after losing 90-56 homes in the state of North Carolina on January 12. “I feel like I can fix it, but I didn’t.”

That embarrassing defeat, which occurred during this slip of 12 losses in 15 games for the Fighting Irish, followed a now familiar formula: dubious selection of shots, coupled with optional defense, interrupted by a series of side effects and shouts by the proud woman who handled it director’s baton.

A few nights later, 64-year-old McGraw received an approval call from colleague Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in North Carolina. The two spent 20 minutes on the phone, comparing notes and actually airing, McGraw said, about this season that had gone sideways for a few basketball geniuses with a combined five NCAA national championships.

By sending her entire first five to the WNBA as record trotteres last spring, McGraw bought zero leeway in the following season, at least in her eyes. Losing two major reserves (Danielle Patterson and Jordan Nixon) to transfer and two major contributors (Mikayla Vaughn and Abby Prohaska) to injuries or illness in the early season did not result in a soft landing either.

Niele Ivey, her former national champion point guard and lead recruiter who has spent the last 17 years at Notre Dame, also left to become an assistant coach at the Nizz’s Grizzlies.

But for McGraw, author of a .772 winning percentage at Notre Dame and six NCAA title game competitions in the past nine seasons, there is only winning and misery.

What was it like for Mike Brey, her men’s basketball counterpart, to see McGraw suffer from a 7-14 start with the first five straight losses home for the first time in the 43-year history of the program?

“She never has them, right?” Brey said about this long-term decline. “She never has them.”

He shook his head at the unthinkable. The previous eight McGraw teams lost a total of 23 games – an average of 2.9 per season.

“We are wonderful friends, and I can tell,” said Brey. “We have crossed paths and shared and talked. What has worked great here for 20 years is that we are sitting alone in the coach’s chair and feel the atmosphere and the ups and downs.”

Sharing space in the 77,000 square-meter Rolfs Athletics Hall, an ultra-modern basketball practice and training facility that opened last summer, has brought the two programs even closer together.

“You try to reach each other and we will continue to do so,” said Brey. “I know she has so many new faces. I don’t even recognize them when I look down at their practice track.”

The McGraw team, even with two graduate transfers in point guard Marta Sniezek (former Stanford) and Destinee Walker (former North Carolina), is also more often unrecognizable in game situations.

The Irish leaned heavily on first-year students Anaya Peoples and Sam Brunelle, two of the nation’s best recruits, but a right shoulder injury to the Wolfpack ended the people’s season.

When Peoples, the main rebounder of Notre Dame as guard of 5-10, left against the state of North Carolina, the deficit was 10 points in the second quarter. The McGraw team collapsed there and were scored 30-11 in the third quarter alone.

Another blow loss came home on Thursday against No. 5 Louisville. That loss of 86-54 was the third in five outings with 30 points or more for the over-matched team at McGraw.

With Peoples out, a 20-loss season seems almost guaranteed for a program that had not suffered back-to-back losses since November 2010. The Irish had not hit successive losses at home since January 2008.

And yet McGraw continues. She mused about perhaps more man-to-man defense play, a strange remark after having spent several media sessions after the game tearing up the lack of defensive pride and intensity of her team.

“I feel like we’re good enough,” she said. “I really believe we are good enough. We just haven’t had that game in which everyone plays well at the same time.”

The search for a breakthrough continues in the midst of misery.

“I keep trying,” McGraw said. “I’m going to find an answer. I’m going to solve it.”