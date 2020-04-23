Halle Berry ‘Announces Victory Over Fighting Month With Valentina Shevchenko

Halle Berry left with bruises after the MMA fighter was shown in the upcoming movie “Bruised.”

In a recent series “A Poetry Show featuring Jimmy Fallon”, the 53-year-old actress has revealed that she “broke some bones” during a photo shoot with her martial artist Martina Shevchenko.

“I read a few things about it,” Berry said in tears. “And you know what? It’s okay. I get hurt sometimes, but I know that, when you try hard, you get hurt. When you do stress, you get hurt.”

“[Shevchenko] had to throw real kicks and I had to really take it and it really broke some bones,” he continued, before praising Shevchenko. “He was a beast. But I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher, a better competitor, a better combatant. He brought me a lot of reality. At times I felt really struggling.”

In talking with her ESPN On Wednesday, Shevchenko, who has trained the actress and played a role in the film, confirmed that Berry had broken bones, but did not provide further details about the injury.

“I can definitely say [he was throwing things],” he explained. “The last date of the movie and working together and staying and taking time out of pain. But he finished all the films and made a lot of it.”

Shevchenko, the women’s weightlifting champion of the UFC, said Berry’s chest was from the mouth on the ground.

“It was kind of an accident, it was turning in another direction or something like this,” he explains. “I kept a lot of control over every movement. Even though I pretended to be aggressive, I didn’t hit it hard because every time I tried to control it and I had a lot of control. It wasn’t something I needed, it was a bad party it is. “

To make the scene as realistic as possible, Shevchenko said they are not just “cheering each other,” but are casting aside.

“Even if you want to shoot with a beat, in order to be in a movie you have to cast some stars,” he explains. “The difference is that you throw it in the body. It’s not about you pulling 100% power, but the energy you feel. You certainly don’t throw in nose, idols, or dangerous areas. a lot, in it, because you want to make a movie. “

Shevchenko added that by the end of the film “Bruised,” Berry had “suffered a complete heart attack” as well as an unexplained shock.

“I started to be very careful,” he said with a laugh. “He was like, ‘Hmm, not so strong. Give me your strength. From time to time he said he needed more strength.

According to Berry, “Bruised,” which marks the star’s live media, has suffered such damage that its release date is now in the air. coronavirus infection.

“The good thing is, at least we’ve done a lot of that because we have the kind of stuff,” Fallon said, “But when is it going to go out? I don’t know when it’s going to be back? . “

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View pictures

Getty

Halle Berry Brings Sexy at the premiere of ‘John Wick 3’