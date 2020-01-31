Halle Berry dating rumors

Halle BerryLife with friends has always been the subject of numerous speculations with tabloids and gossip columns. Much of it is not true. Here is a summary of the latest false rumors on the subject Gossip Cop is blown up.

Last January, OK! ran a wrong story about Berry from her John Wick 3 co-star Keanu Reeves. Citing an alleged “insider” who claims to be aware of the relationship, the tabloid suggests that Berry has been interested in Reeves’ film for “years”. Gossip Cop We checked with a source near the two that confirmed that the rumor was fully fabricated. This was just another case of OK! confusing chemistry on the actor’s screen for a real romance.

The year before, Berry was in a blizzard of dating rumors. In June 2018, the gossip website MediaTakeOut made the completely unfounded claim that Berry had become “gay” after years of failed relationships with men. The proof? Berry was seen in public with a friend and also made an Instagram post to support the Pride month. That’s it. A representative from Berry confirmed this Gossip Cop that the supposed “date” was nothing more than that the actress caught up with a “long-time friend”. It was a complete story.

Just a month earlier, in May, the star published an article saying Berry fell in love with actor Chadwick Boseman. The magazine claimed that Berry’s team contacted Boseman to make an appointment for dinner. This is one of the less romantic ways to ask someone if it’s true – which it wasn’t. An alleged “source” added that Berry was “Chadwick’s dream woman”. In reality, the two stars do not have such a connection. Berry’s spokesman confirmed again for Gossip Cop that the rumor was wrong.

In January 2018 Gossip Cop has unmasked another fake dating rumor about Berry that puts her in a relationship with the tabloid’s favorite actor: Brad Pitt. NW pretended to have inside information that the two met in secret, and Pitt had “eaten and eaten casually” Berry in the past few months. Speak with Gossip Cop, Pitt and Berry representatives rejected the story as as absurd as it sounded. Regardless of whether Berry has a romantic relationship with anyone or not, it is clear that the tabloids and gossip sites have no insight into their private lives.

swell

Schuster, Andrew. “Keanu Reeves, Develop Halle Berry Romance?” Gossip Cop, January 25, 2019.

Gossip Cop Staff. “Despite speculative claims, Halle Berry is NOT with a girlfriend.” Gossip Cop, June 18, 2018.

Schuster, Andrew. “Halle Berry wants to go out with Chadwick Boseman?” Gossip Cop, May 31, 2018.

Schuster, Andrew. “Brad Pitt, Halle Berry Dating?” Gossip Cop, January 30, 2018.