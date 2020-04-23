Halle Berry forced to shave her daughter’s head after shaving her hair

Halle Berry revealed that she had to shave the back of Nahla’s head (photo: Backgrid / Rex)

Halle Berry revealed that she was forced to shave her 12-year-old daughter’s hair because of chlorine damage.

The actress explained that her daughter Nahla went to daily swimming sessions in their pool during the blockade of the coronavirus.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon at The Tonight Show, Halle said: “We swim every day, we leave the pool, my daughter is 12 years old, so every time I comb her hair, she says:” Don’t touch me, I can handle it, I’m animation, don’t wash your hair. “

She added: “We do our homework for two nights, and (Nahla) says,” Mom, I’m afraid to tell you this, but touch my head. “

“All the hair that reaches her shoulders has shrunk into a tight ball that looks like matted fur. I can’t even put my finger in it, I pull, and she screams. ”

The 53-year-old explained that she was trying to help by nourishing her daughter’s hair and combing it, but eventually she had to shave it.

Jimmy asked if Nahla agreed, Halle noticed: “It wasn’t cool, but it was our only option. But he understands that now.

“I thought:” First, maybe you will let your mother help you. Secondly, you learned that you need to wash your hair. You have to wash your hair every day. ‘ “

It seems that Nahla will certainly listen to her mother afterwards.

During her performance on the show, Halle also revealed that Pierce Brosnan stopped her from choking during the scene for the movie 007 Die Another Day.

Recalling the making of the 2002 movie, Halle told TV host Jimmy: “I was supposed to be all sexy trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I suffocated and had to get up and make Heimlich.

“James Bond knows how Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people around the world. “

