Halle Berry signed the film for an interesting reason and it’s not related to Keanu Reeve!

Actress Halle Berry says she did “Joan Wick: Chapter – – Parabellum” because it gave her a chance to kick the argument off her face.

If he didn’t read the script to see if it was true or not, “Jon Wick: Chapter – Parabellam”, Berry said: “Yes, because I was a fan of ‘John Wick’ 1 and 2. I knew what I needed. Opportunity to kick addiction with me and in the face. “

Joan Wick: Chapter – – Parabellum: Hayley Berry signed the film for an interesting reason and it is not related to Keanu Reeve!

“People of a certain age believe that they are done and cannot do certain materials. I knew that it would give me a different platform, which is very important, ”he added.

The “John Wick” franchise starring Keanu Reeves has raised the bar for action films, primarily due to his separation from the cliché action aesthetic.

The third chapter of the movie franchise, released last year, was “John Wick: Lesson – – Parabellum”. It will be aired on Star Films in India on April 7. Stuntman-director Chad Stahelski also helmed the third film. They also starred Lawrence Fishburne, Mark Dacakos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

Speaking about how she played the role in the third part, Berry said: “I got a call from my agent and my manager saying that they were doing this in the 3rd installment of John Wick. Have you seen John Wick 1 and 2? ‘I said’ Oh my God! I like it! What do you mean if I have ever seen it? Of course I have seen it. Are they making three ?! ‘They said’ yes and have a possible role for a bad woman ** Do you like it? Call ‘I told’ festival now and get a meeting for me, all I have to do is be in this movie! ‘

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.