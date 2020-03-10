Halsey Endorses pop star Bernie Sanders says he needed abortion to ‘stay alive’

Pop star Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, better known by her musician Hasley, formally endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in a video ad released Tuesday, praising him for fighting for her – “a queer woman in a multi-racial family that was raised in an American suburb “before she was alive and proclaimed that she needed an abortion before to” stay alive. “

Sense Me formally approved of Sanders on Tuesday – voters in six states go to the polls to cast their ballots on the Democratic presidential primaries.

Hasley champions Sanders in the endorsement video for “Fighting From Before I Live,” and describes himself as a person who “repeatedly needed access to medical care, through help, financial assistance and ( ) abortion. “

"Bernie fought for me before I was born, because that's his philosophy: fight for someone you don't know." – @ halsey

If you know me, this is technically a RE approval. But I made this video to let all my new fans know why I'm so passionate about @BernieSanders

“Bernie has been fighting for me since I once lived, a daring woman in a multi-racial family who grew up poor in an American suburb. A woman who entered college of her dreams and could not afford to go. Someone physically tormented by a reproductive health disorder I could not afford to treat, “she says.

“A person who has repeatedly needed access to medical care, financial assistance, abortion, before the age of 21, only to be able to live. Now I consider myself fortunate, even, comparatively to other people. America’s working class, “she continued, adding that her” financial privilege “now protects her from the” effects of marginalization that previously would have been fatal “for her.

“We deserve a president like him,” Hasley said of Sanders.

While Sanders’ opponent Joe Biden (D) has appeared to receive a lot of settlement deals last week, Sanders gained formal support from actress Jane Fonda last week. to refer to him as “climate candidate”.