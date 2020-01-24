Halsey made a joke that accidentally called September 11th & oh darling, oh no

There is no soul among us that has not accidentally put our foot in our mouth at some point. Damn, it’s character building. You try to make a joke, it comes out incredibly perverse. You feel crappy. You learn. You keep going. It’s just that for most of us, this comment didn’t accidentally result in the occurrence of a new 9/11 event. So in that regard, Halsey hit you all well and really today.

The whole – deeply embarrassing – saga goes like this: Halsey’s new album Manic released both physical and digital hits last week, and as a result it is currently making the rounds of review media.

Perpetual forehead furrows pitchfork started yesterday and released a pretty mediocre review of the album; Parts of it can be described as “overwhelmed by the boredom of modern pop” and rated 6.5 out of 10. Not exactly a glowing rating, but by no means a total wildness.

But Halsey, being within her rights, made an exception to the article and decided to make her displeasure with Pitchfork known on social media.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Halsey aimed a barb at Pitchfork, which seems fairly common in terms of face value.

This is where the collars begin to be pulled: The “basement” that Pitchfork runs from happens to be in the One World Trade Center in New York City.

If she wished Pitchfork’s offices collapsed, she did so and repeated the September 11 attacks.

How you ah … how you do.

After the immediate reaction of the punters on the Internet, Halsey quickly apologized and withdrew, which has now also been deleted.

Again, who among us etc. etc.

The only clue to the entire saga that is still active in Halsey’s Twitter feed is this barb, which is aimed at media organizations that search the entire matter for content.

Click bait garbage

– h (@halsey) January 23, 2020

I answer on behalf of all my staff: Fair.

