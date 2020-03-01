Halsey Opens Up About Emotion By itself Among the Other Pop Singers

By
David Keith
-
halsey-opens-up-about-emotion-by-itself-among-the-other-pop-singers

Sunshine, 01 March 2020 at 4: 42 pm

Halsey Opens Up About Feeling Alone Among Other Pop Singers

  • Halsey claims she doesn’t have any mates in other pop singers for this purpose – TooFab
  • Bernie Sanders obtained hit by a cease and desist from this artist – Just Jared
  • This viral video of her mother forgetting her young ones on the way to university is hilarious – TooFab
  • Is there one more Pirates of the Caribbean in the works with Johnny Depp?? – Just Jared
  • Girl Gaga‘s new tune and movie “Stupid Love” is so excellent! – Lainey Gossip
  • New Hope Club are dishing about life on the road – YSBNow

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB

Shots: Getty

Posted to: Halsey, Newsies