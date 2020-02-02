Halsey stops the concert to scold the troll who shouts her ex-boyfriend’s name

(CNN) – Halsey may be bad at love, but she’s not bad at putting disrespectful people in her place.

A fan found out the hard way after repeatedly shouting the name of her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy during a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami on Saturday night.

She didn’t have it.

“If you say G-Eazy again, I’ll throw you out of this building,” Halsey said in a fan video.

“You won’t treat me so disrespectfully on my own show.”

Later that night, the singer posted an Instagram story saying that women shouldn’t feel “crazy or crazy” by anyone when they stand up for themselves.

“Never let anyone go crazy or upset you because you are a woman who works for you,” wrote Halsey. “Don’t tolerate disrespect if you’re ‘nice’. Love you.”

The 25-year-old pop star went in and out with rapper G-Eazy before announcing the split in 2018 after nine months of dating.

“I usually think of these kinds of things to myself, but when we’re public, I need to let my fans know. G-Eazy and I take some time,” Haley wrote on her Instagram story.

“I am anxious to continue with the time ahead and to devote myself to my art and my career and the length of my tour. I wish him all the best. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The two had released Him & I a year earlier, a song about their relationship.

