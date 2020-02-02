Halsey turns off Heckler and calls G-Eazy’s name on the Miami Show

Halsey recently interrupted an appearance in Miami to address an intercom who repeatedly called her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy’s name.

The “Manic” singer performed at a pre-Super Bowl BUDX event in Miami yesterday (February 1) when an audience started repeatedly shouting G’s name.

“If you say G-Eazy again, I’ll throw you out of this building,” Halsey told the Heckler. “I’ll kick your ass and test me. I’ll throw your ass out of the damn club. You won’t treat me so disrespectfully on my own show. “

Halsey was unable to identify the caller and instead led the audience into a song from “Fuck the Guy”.

Halsey and G-Eazy went on and off from 2017 before finally separating the following year.

Watch Halsey address the Heckler:

Halsey left and didn’t give a damn picture. twitter.com/sBSRoC7OIv

– yari ⛓ (@yvritza) February 2, 2020

After the show, the singer / songwriter shared a message with her Instagram story about how you can stand up for yourself.

“Never let anyone drive you crazy because you are a woman who stands up for yourself,” she wrote. “Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of” nice “. Love you.”

Halsey has published an answer to her appearance as a “fan” on her free show pic.twitter.com/dWFn24WnVU

– positiviᵗᵉᵃ (@TeaSpillYT) February 2, 2020

In the meantime, Chvrches and PVRIS will support Halsey on various dates of their upcoming 2020 tour.

The pop star, who released their third album “Manic” on January 17, used social media earlier this month to announce the North American leg of their world tour.

Lauren Mayberry and Co. will join Halsey on the first show series that begins in Seattle on June 2. The Scottish synth outfit will appear with Omar Apollo as special guests until July 5.