Halsey wants to do a whole album in the style of “Experiment On Me”

Last night Halsey debuted in collaboration “Bird Me The Horizon” experiment “Experiment on me” (7 March) – and said she really wanted to create a whole album of songs in this style.

Halsey has performed the track as part of their encore. Back in January, the frontman of “Bring Me The Horizon” Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish revealed that they wrote a song together with the American pop star soundtrack for Birds of Prey.

This came a few months after they were working on another project with Halsey and the singer described the song as “the most darazhnuyu song” that I have ever recorded. By a landslide. “

Experiment on me !!!! For the soundtrack of birds of prey. Hands down more song I ever wrote. By a landslide. And it is right for Harley !!!!! https://t.co/zVUJ3FutlI

– h (@halsey) January 13, 2020

After the show, Halsey has placed in his Instagram stories that the singer is considering the possibility to include an album of songs in this style. See fans fan performers “Experiment on me” below.

Credit: Instagram

Nightmare + experiment on me at the same show?!? Sis was about to lose her voice – she continues pic.twitter.com/dTYFDLJ1SW

– joy ✨ (@ halseyvibes1) March 7, 2020

Halsey also said that it may last to catch her on tour. “I think 2020 will be the first for a long time to finish me in the tour,” – she wrote earlier in Instagram. “Thanks for the memories made so special. I love every night. “

Earlier this year, fans were wondering why Halsey cooperation with BMTH was not on her latest album. Then Halsey told fans: “It’s not on the album, but there are two – technically” two “things.

“One, and then something else that comes not in my album – for something different from Bring Me The Horizon And then I have another partnership with another friend of mine who goes out this year, and I release as much music in the next year.” .