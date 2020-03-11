Halsey’s desire to support Bernie Sanders to become US president

Halsey became the latest high-profile figure who endorsed the statement Bernie Sanders to become US president.

Presenting support in a video posted on social networks, the singer “Without me,” said the Democratic Party hopes to “fight for me before I lived.”

“I formally support Bernie Sanders for President” – Halsey said.

“Bernie is fighting for me even before I lived – a strange woman in shmatrasavay family grew up poor in the American suburbs.

“The woman, who was admitted to the college of their dreams and could not afford to learn. The man who physically torment violation of reproductive health, which I could not afford to treat.

Bernie Sanders (Photo: Getty Image)

“The man who repeatedly need access to health care, housing assistance, financial assistance, abortion, all under 21 years of age, just so I can stay alive.”

She added: “Now I am already lucky, lucky, compared to the rest of the working class in America Financial And now my privilege to protect me from the consequences of exclusion that used to be fatal for me..

“So today I fight for it – and a girl who was not protected and Bernie struggled for me even before I was born, as is his philosophy, fight for someone who you do not know..”

Halsey added that Sander victory over Donald Trump “represents a revolutionary shift in how the government should work to mobilize and organize for change, starting from the people, for the people.”

“Bernie Sanders has repeatedly yielded to myself in this activation pathway. We deserve a president. We deserve a president like him.”

This occurs a few days after Neil Young approved Sanders for President.

“I support Bernie, because I listen to what he says,” Young said. “At every moment, in which he refers, I believe. Everyone. In 2016, if Bernie led instead of Hillary Clinton, I think we would not have such a chaotic mess.”

Representing the Democratic Party accused of “pulling every political string” to keep Sanders to be their candidate for this year, and during the elections in 2016, Yang said he regretted to register as a Democrat, while in January became an American citizen.