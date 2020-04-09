Hamas arrested Palestinians in Gaza for a Zoom video chat with Israelis

GAZA – Hamas arrested a Palestinian in Gaza on Thursday, saying he took part in a video conference with Israelis and described his act as “treason.”

Gaza’s internal ministry identified the man as Rami Aman and said that some of his comrades, whose details were not disclosed, were arrested.

Aman describes himself as a freelance journalist and member of a group called The Gaza Youth Committee on his Facebook page. The meeting where he was arrested will be held Monday in the Zoom video conference app. Israeli peace activists appear to have settled, unable to reach comment.

An invitation link to a Zoom conference titled ‘Meet Gazan activists’ was posted on a Facebook event page that has since expired. It read: “Finally, an opportunity to speak to Gazans who are not only angry with us but work tirelessly to open up the channel of communication between Gazans and Israelis.”

It also named Rami Aman and his group as participants.

“Holding any activity or any contact with Israeli occupation under any cover is a crime punishable by law and treason to our people and their sacrifices,” Minister of the Interior Minister Eyad al said -Bozom in a statement.

Aman’s family could not be reached for comment and two Gaza-based human rights groups contacted by Reuters said they had not been approached by relatives during his arrest.

Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007 and has since fought three wars with Israel. Flare-ups along the shared border are quite frequent. Israel considers Hamas a terrorist group and suppresses Gaza, saying its aim is to deter weapons from reaching militant groups.

Coronavirus locks have pushed a surge in the use of Zoom in recent weeks because it’s free, and users are attracted by the ease of use. But concerns have been worsened by the lack of end-of-session encryption sessions, traffic routing through China and “zoombombing,” when unspecified crash meetings visitors.

The incident has sparked angry comments on Palestinian social media in Gaza, praising Aman’s arrest. (Editing by Stephen Farrell and Alexandra Hudson)