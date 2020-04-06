Hamilton Cast Reunites in John Krasinski’s Surprise Fan News

John Krasinski gave a “Hamilton” superfan the wonder of his life.

In the second installment of his YouTube show, “Good News,” the activist is re-launching the original music release through Zoom for 9-year-old fans who must cancel his trip to see the show to coronavirus infection.

After sharing some much-needed and self-aware stories, Krasinski, 40, introduced a young fan, named Aubrey, whom he called “Friendship Square.”

“It’s a pity that a little girl was out of a dream because her ‘Hamilton’ wait was canceled for so long,” she explains. “Fortunately, they required her even though Mary Poppins always turned to the person she could count on.”

Speaking to Aubrey, Krasinski announced that he would fly the young fan and his mother to New York to watch “Hamilton” on Broadway. And since Aubrey is a fan of “Mary Poppins Back,” Krasinski has released Mary Poppins himself, his wife Emily Blunt.

But more surprisingly, Blunt’s “Mary Poppins Returns” co-workers are yet to come Lin-Manuel Miranda The video conference then “bombed” Zoom Bomb. “It appeared on screen. Miranda, of course, created the famous” Hamilton “and showed the titular role in the original race.

Miranda then told a shocked Aubrey that she would go to Krasinski and Blunt and get help from some friends to perform Alexander Hamilton’s opening “Alexander Hamilton”, which Aubrey described as a “favorite song”. at the Tony Award winning music.

After Miranda performed the Zoom show, Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr, and Anthony Ramos, which portrayed John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, entered.

While watching Aubrey, Krasinski and Blunt explode, Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson) enters the video conference, followed by Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan / James Madison), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington).

And then more than a dozen members from the original cast joined the Zoom show in it Jonathan Groff (King George), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler) and many more.

At the end of Zoom’s amazing performance – and with Aubrey smiling and clapping – Krasinkski said, “If you can’t go to ‘Hamilton, we bring’ Hamilton ‘to you!”

Watch them all go down in the “clip” above!

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View pictures

Getty

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt stole the show at the Writerers Guild Awards