HAMILTON – Orlondo Steinauer will have many celebrities on the sidelines with him this season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats coach introduced his 2020 coaching staff on Thursday and includes nine returnees from last year’s team. Steinauer has added Mike Gibson as the offensive line coach, who will replace Dennis McKnight.

Gibson had previously served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator with Hamilton (2009-2010). Gibson spent the past four seasons with the Eskimos of Edmonton, working last year as an assistant coach / offensive line coach.

Four of Steinauer’s assistants will have new roles in 2020. They include: Tommy Condell (offensive coordinator / coach); Jim Barker (offensive / special teams assistant / personnel advisor); Craig Butler (defensive coach / special assistant) and Jarryd Baines (receiver coach).

Steinuaer’s staff is Mark Washington (defensive coordinator), Jeff Reinebold (special teams coordinator), Robin Ron (linebackers), Randy Melvin (defensive line) and D.J. Harper (running back).

Roughriders sign veteran Gainey to extension

REGINA – The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed defensive back Ed Gainey to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

Gainey was scheduled to become a free agent on Wednesday.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

Gainey, who reaches 5 feet, is in her fifth season with Saskatchewan and ninth in the CFL. He had 56 attacks and two steals in 2019.

A two-year CFL all-star, Gainey has appeared in 114 regular-season games in a career CFL. He has collected 272 fights, 34 special tackle teams, one sack, 20 tackles and four forced fumbles.

The Eskimos sign the Knox-Santos barbarian in extension

EDMONTON – US linebacker Jovan Santox-Knox signed a one-year contract extension with the Eskimos in Edmonton on Thursday.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

Santos-Knox is scheduled to hit free agency on Wednesday.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

Santos-Knox, 233 pounds, appeared in three games last season with Edmonton, recording 14 fights and one sack. He has appeared in 34 CFL games with Winnipeg and the Eskimos, totaling 149 fights, eight sacks, two steals and three forced fumbles.